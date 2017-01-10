33°
ACCC investigation into fuel price hike ordered

Keagan Elder
10th Jan 2017 5:00 AM
RIPPED OFF: Federal Member for Cowper Luke Hartsuyker has ordered an ACCC investigation into the fuel price hike along Coffs Harbour.
RIPPED OFF: Federal Member for Cowper Luke Hartsuyker has ordered an ACCC investigation into the fuel price hike along Coffs Harbour.

AN INVESTIGATION into the 'unrealistic' fuel price hike across Coffs Harbour has been called for by the Member for Cowper Luke Hartsuyker.

"It is not fair motorists are being hit with these unrealistic fuel price hikes and I have written to the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) requesting an investigation," he said.

"It doesn't go unnoticed that a number of fuel stations over the weekend upped their petrol prices by as much as 20 cents a litre."

 

UNIMPRESSED: Federal Member for Cowper Luke Hartsuyker is less than impressed with the rising prices of fuel along Coffs Harbour.
UNIMPRESSED: Federal Member for Cowper Luke Hartsuyker is less than impressed with the rising prices of fuel along Coffs Harbour.

Yesterday the average fuel prices in Coffs Harbour were 130.2 cents a litre according to the NRMA.

But today some service stations bumped up prices to as high as 146.9 cents a litre.

"People are rightly angered with a 20 cents increase overnight for no apparent reason. The weekend increase puts us above Sydney petrol prices and is a significant slug on motorists as they move up and down the Pacific Hwy during the holidays," Mr Hartsuyker said.

"I have voiced my concerns to the ACCC in the past and I will continue to do so. We often face significantly higher fuel prices here in Cowper and I am calling on the ACCC to investigate this matter quickly.

"I share the community's frustration at the rate they are paying to fill up the tank and how it eats into the weekly budget. I encourage people to shop around and ensure they are paying the lowest price they can."

For up to date fuel prices in your area, visit www.fuelcheck.nsw.gov.au.

