A token of thanks for Community Champion

Rachel Vercoe | 18th Oct 2016 11:34 AM
WORTHY RECIPIENT: Lifeline's Lyn Anderson receives a gift from Deb Mauger, of Parrys Jewllers.
WORTHY RECIPIENT: Lifeline's Lyn Anderson receives a gift from Deb Mauger, of Parrys Jewllers. Trevor Veale

LIFELINE supervisor and humble community member Lyn Anderson has been recognised for her efforts.

Lyn's work and dedication to Lifeline has not gone unnoticed in the Coffs Harbour community.

Local business owner of Parrys Jewellers, Deborah Mauger, wanted to say thank you for all the work Lyn does and chose her as Community Champion for the month of October.

This week Deborah presented Lyn with a piece of jewellery from the store.

Lyn said she gratefully accepted the gift and hoped to donate it to Lifeline.

"I wouldn't be here receiving this gift if it hadn't been for Lifeline,” Ms Anderson said.

Lifeline is a 24/7 call centre available to Australians across the nation on 13 11 14.

Each month, Parrys Jewellers staff read each Community Champion story in the Advocate and thank one champion in particular for their dedication to our community with a gift from the store.

Stay tuned to find out the Community Champions for the month of November.

Coffs Coast Advocate

Topics:  community champions lifeline lyn anderson parrys jewellers

