Tapestry of Illumination: A Taste of the Tapestry and Illumination art show display at Opal Cove resort, Coffs Harbour

THE foyer of Opal Cove Resort has been temporarily transformed.

Scheherezade Photography and Little Black Swan Art have collaborated to present an exciting free exhibition, A Tapestry of Illumination, which is open to the public.

Sharon Lamb, an acclaimed light photographer, has captured the essence of light with her amazing images. In addition to the work on display, Sharon will be providing mini workshops for kids and adults which will include creating your own light painting artwork. It will be an hour of fun and creativity, acquiring a little knowledge to try something new with your own camera.

Little Black Swan Art by Kerrie Swan, will be exhibiting a tapestry of paintings using different mediums showcasing her passion for the beauty of the marine environment and quest for elephant conservation.

Kerrie has created Little Tusker Designs where 100% of sales from these designs are shared between The David Sheldrick Wildlife Trust (DSWT) and The Askari Project. The DSWT in Kenya rescues and cares for orphaned elephants who have lost their mothers through poaching. Kerrie presently sponsors eight animals in their care.

Sharon and Kerrie will be conducting paid workshops throughout the free Exhibition for adults and children.

Tapestry of Illumination opens tomorrow at 3pm, then 10am-3pm daily until January 28. More info: Tapestry of Illumination on Facebook or Sharon 0400 575 869