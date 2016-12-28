A summer of top flight sport in 2017

LOVERS of sport on the Coffs Coast face the prospect of seeing the likes of Socceroo great Tim Cahill and Sydney Swans stalwart Kieren Jack in action at C.ex Coffs International Stadium in 2017.

In two major coups Coffs Harbour will host its first ever Hyundai A-League/Westfield W-League matches with the Newcastle United Jets taking on Melbourne City in January then the city will gear up for an AFL preseason match seeing the Sydney Swans play North Melbourne in February.

The Newcastle Jets take on Melbourne City in round 17 of the Hyundai A-League season on Friday, January 27 in a first for Coffs Harbour.

A Westfield W-League match will preceed the A-League fixture.

In Feburary, the Sydney Swans will return to Coffs Harbour for a pre-seaon training camp for the fifth straight year starting their visit with a pre-seaon trial against North Melbourne at C.ex Coffs International Stadium on Sunday, February 19.

"The facility at C.ex Coffs International Stadium is outstanding and our team has always enjoyed spending an important part of the pre-season there," Sydney's Head of Football Tom Harley said.

Tickets to both fixtures will go on sale early in the New Year.

See the Coffs Harbour City Council website for details.