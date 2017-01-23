A special kind of love

FIND unconditional love this valentines day in a four legged fluffy friend who is just waiting to meet you.

Petbarn Coffs Harbour is set to hold their annual Pet Dating event where people will have the chance to meet a number of loveable pets in need of a new home.

Parterning up with RSPCA NSW, Petbarn Coffs Harbour and The Pet Foundation want to make your valentines extra special with the aim to rehome displaced pets.

Petbarn Coffs Harbour store manager, Adam Rose said "we are passionate about pet adoption and feel that every pet deserves a loving home.”

"We are grateful that we can hold events like these that gives needing animals a chance to find a forever home as well as enriching the lives of prospective pet parents.”

All cats and dogs are de-sexed, vaccinated and micro-chipped before being brought into store.

The Pet Dating will be held on Saturday, February 11 between 11am and 3pm at the Coffs Harbour store.

For more information on how to find a new family member, visit petbarn.com.au/services/adoptions/