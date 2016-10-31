A new culturally friendly space

ABORIGINAL patients and their families and friends will be able to relax in a new space to be built at the Coffs Harbour Health Campus.

The campus was allocated $524,615 for the project with planning works to start in the new financial year.

Member for Coffs Harbour Andrew Fraser announced the funding.

"The new centre will enable targeted health education programs to be delivered for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people of the Mid North Coast,” Mr Fraser said.

"The project will provide a quiet space ... where patients, family and friends can sit together, in a comfortable and relaxing environment.”

The facility will include a meeting/gathering room, individual interview rooms and beverage-making facilities.

The project has support from Coffs Harbour and District Local Aboriginal Land Council, Galambila Aboriginal Health Service, MiiMi Aboriginal Corporation, the NSW Aboriginal Land Council Mid North Coast Region, North Coast Primary Health Network, Jagun Aged Care and Muurrbay Aboriginal Language and Culture Co-operative.