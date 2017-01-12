A new clubhouse to rise from rubble

UPGRADE: The old brick building was demolished on Fitzroy Oval this week.

ONE of Coffs Harbour's most popular cricket and aussie rules grounds, Fitzroy Oval is about to receive a new clubhouse and public amenities block.

The existing brick building at the playing fields was this week demolished, and in recent weeks several trees have been felled, ahead of construction of a new larger clubhouse building.

"Fitzroy Oval is set to receive a vastly improved facility that is reflective of modern sport requirements and the building will also feature a public amenities block,” Coffs Harbour City Council's group leader for city prosperity Nikki Greenwood said.

"The sports facility plan adopted last year that an upgraded facility at Fitzroy Oval was a priority and the council has been helped by cricket and AFL bodies at the state level to access funding.

"This will be a great addition once it is built. The building will have an open design and is conveniently located right in the middle of town.”

The council has undertaken community consultation with local sporting clubs and the local Aboriginal community, given the past history of Coffs Harbour's Aboriginal mission being located on Fitzroy Oval.

Ms Greenwood said the council anticipates Robert Shone Constructions, which won the construction tender, should complete the new building by the end of the financial year.