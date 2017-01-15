26°
News

A marvel of Aboriginal art on dislay in Coffs

15th Jan 2017 8:00 AM
ON THE WALL: Saltwater Freshwater art being hung at Coffs Gallery with guest curator Djon Mundine with Lewis John Knox's work, Church after the Fire.
ON THE WALL: Saltwater Freshwater art being hung at Coffs Gallery with guest curator Djon Mundine with Lewis John Knox's work, Church after the Fire. Trevor Veale

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

ESTEEMED Aboriginal art curator Djon Mundine OAM has marvelled at the indigenous artworks that have gone on display as part of the Saltwater Freshwater Art exhibition at the Coffs Harbour Gallery.

A member of the Bandjalung people of northern New South Wales, Mr Mundine, who is regarded as a pioneer indigenous curator, said it's fitting he is this year judging an indigenous art display of such signficance.

Saltwater Freshwater opened to the public yesterday and works from Aboriginal artists living in the Worimi, Biripi, Dunghutti and Gumbaynggirr nations will remain on display until February 25.

A highlight for this year will see the Saltwater Freshwater Arts Alliance launch a $5,000 annual art award to one participating artist.

A contemporary cultural objects exhibition includes three dimensional cultural objects such as fish traps, bark canoes, dili bags and coolamons.

The National Aboriginal Design Agency is also displaying pieces from its Sit Place, including the 'comeback' coffee table, an art deco inspired Aboriginal clock, an Aboriginal lace curtain and ceramic drinking vessels.

The final part of this exhibition features a display of old photographs collected from Aboriginal people living in our region; entitled Valuing our Past for a New Beginning.

This will be the beginning of tracing the historical values of the four Saltwater Freshwater nations communities, creating conversations about our past and the people who lived here.

Also on display are two short films by Dunghutti woman and Aboriginal filmmaker, Darlene Johnson. Bluey and Two Bob Mermaid.

Drop into the Coffs Harbour Regional Art Gallery and immerse yourself in our region's Aboriginal art and culture.

Djon Mudine was Research Professor at Minpaku Museum of Ethnology in Osaka between 2005-2006 and served as the Senior Curator for the Gallery of Aboriginal Australia, National Museum of Australia, Canberra until 2000, after serving as Senior Curator of Aboriginal & Torres Strait Islander Programs at the Museum of Contemporary Art, Sydney.

His workshop and performance-projection exhibition Bungarees Farm won the Australian Museums and Art Galleries Exhibition of the Year Award in 2015.

Coffs Coast Advocate

Topics:  aboriginal art aboriginal culture saltwater freshwater

A marvel of Aboriginal art on dislay in Coffs

A marvel of Aboriginal art on dislay in Coffs

Esteemed Aboriginal art curator Djon Mundine OAM has marvelled at the indigenous artworks on display as part of the Saltwater Freshwater Art exhibition.

See the historical heritage horses

OPEN DAY: Enjoy a day out learning or finding your next dream horse from the Guy Fawkes River National Park.

Guy Fawkes Heritage Horse Association Inc. open day.

Jay gets the next motocross generation racing

STRONG START: Motocross rider Jay Marmont demonstrates his start gate technique.

Eight time Aussie champion passes on knowledge

Hottest day of year to hit Coffs

It is expected to reach 37.

Today is expected to be the hottest day of the year in Coffs Harbour

Local Partners

A marvel of Aboriginal art on dislay in Coffs

Esteemed Aboriginal art curator Djon Mundine OAM has marvelled at the indigenous artworks on display as part of the Saltwater Freshwater Art exhibition.

Creative locals put sculptures on display in Urunga

URUNGA: Sculpture in the Park kicks off tomorrow.

Sculpture in the Park returns for 5th year running.

Ready, set, go for this Australia Day run

PUSHING IT: Runners push themselves at the HQB Australia Day Fun Run on Park Beach.

Put your new year's resolution of getting fit to test at this run

Filmmakers descend on Coffs Harbour for festival

A still taken from the film Tickled which will feature at the Coffs Coast's Screenwave International Film Festival in Coffs Harbour and Bellingen this week.

Filmmakers discuss their work at SWIFF on the Coffs Coast this week.

Sculpture event to fill park with art for one day

CREATIVE ANSWERS: Sculpture in the Park organiser, artist David Southgate, said Urunga had to look for new ways to attract visitors.

SCULPTURE in the Park is a one-day-only event at Urunga.

New Flaming Lips album out now

New Flaming Lips album out now

The latest offering from Coyne and co has been described as 'trippy as hell'.

Nicole Kidman is the 'glue' in family

Nicole Kidman

Aussie star opens up about family life

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp's divorce finalised

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard pictured during their relationship.

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp's divorce has been finalised.

Ten suspects charged over Kim Kardashian West's Paris attack

Kim Kardashian and husband Kanye West.

Suspects named in infamous attack

Good and bad of tropics

BOOK COVER: Annie Seaton's latest novel \"Daintree\". Published by Pan Macmillan Australia

The next best thing to visiting the Daintree is reading about it

Talitha Cummins claims she was sacked on maternity leave

She had expected to return to her weekend newsreading role

Tracing every track: adopted Australian’s amazing journey

Dev Patel in a scene from the movie Lion.

AUSSIE director roars with his feature film debut Lion.

Renovated cottage on the CBD fringe

16 Prince James Avenue, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 3 1 $369,000

Located only moments from the main street, CBD, shops and marina that Coffs Harbour is famous for, you will find this cute cottage that has seen a recent...

Headland Home with Stunning Views

26 Ocean Street, Woolgoolga 2456

House 4 3 2 $990,000

This two storey brick home with rear lane access has a gorgeous north aspect which exposes beach and ocean views. The main living area is extremely spacious and...

Inner city lifestyle...

1/24 Azalea Avenue, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 3 2 1 $399,000

This home is a true representation of inner city living at its finest. Located only a short and easy walk to Coffs Harbour CBD with all of its amenities and...

Four Bedroom home located in one of Boambee East&#39;s best streets!

47 Sandpiper Crescent, Boambee East 2452

House 4 2 $535,000

Located in popular Boambee East this solid four bedroom family home ticks all the boxes. Plenty of living area for everyone, a sparkling semi above ground pool and...

Freshly refurbished country on home on 28 picturesque acres...

230a Brewers Road, Nana Glen 2450

House 3 1 4 $780,000 ...

Step inside and discover a home filled with grace and character boasting soaring ceilings, the warmth of rich hardwood timber floors and wide shady verandas all...

Freshly refurbished country on home on 28 picturesque acres...

230a Brewers Road, Nana Glen 2450

Rural 3 1 4 $780,000 ...

Step inside and discover a home filled with grace and character boasting soaring ceilings, the warmth of rich hardwood timber floors and wide shady verandas all...

Beachside living...

Lot 26 Oceanfront Drive, Sapphire Beach 2450

Residential Land 0 0 $399,000

Wake to sounds of Sapphire Beach then simply stroll to the beach for a morning jog. This large 464m2 lot (approx) is beachside living at it's best. Why live an...

Life&#39;s better at the Jetty...

4/42 Collingwood Street, Coffs Harbour Jetty 2450

House 3 2 2 $540,000 ...

On top of the wish list for many is enjoying the lifestyle the Jetty has to offer. This three bedroom apartment combines the practicality of low maintenance living...

Country Entertainer on Acres

16 Six Mile Lane, Glenugie 2460

House 4 3 4 $539,000

This large country home features three living rooms and an inground pool for entertaining friends and family.The flooring is mostly tiled and there is some...

Redefining Luxury Beachfront Living!

26/87 Ocean Parade, Coffs Harbour 2450

Apartment 2 2 1 $750,000

Boasting contemporary, luxury living and cutting edge technology, Equinox Apartments are positioned as the landmark beachfront address in Coffs Harbour. With...

Historical home leaves family's hands after 75 years

SALE CONFIRMED: The Gympie Regional Realty team which sold the Ramsey property are (back) Mel Gastigar, Dorothy Palmer and Margaret Cochrane, with (front) home seller Terri-Jayne Ramsey.

Ramsey family played a huge role in Gympie's growth.

Pat Rafter's $18m Coast home proves hot property

PAT'S PAD: The Sunshine Beach home of tennis ace Pat rafter is on the market for a record price.

"It's a record for our company and for the Sunshine Coast.''

Exquisite private retreat

Property

Step inside one of of Heritage Park's hidden gems.

INTERACTIVE MAP: Which Northern Rivers towns boomed in 2016?

BOOM TOWNS: While Ballina properties continued to attract top dollar in 2016, it was areas to the south that experienced price hikes, including Wardell, Evans Head and Woodburn.

Click on our map to find the median sale price in your town

PHOTOS: This $2.5m home is like something from the movies

DREAM HOME: The owners of this Agnes Water home are looking to sell for price of about $2.5 million.

Watch turtles hatch from your house

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!