37°
A good man is hard to find girls ... but not in Coffs!

18th Jan 2017 5:00 AM Updated: 9:12 AM
DATING website Elite Singles has added Coffs Harbour to its nationwide map of cities where loyal and trustworthy guys live.
DATING website Elite Singles has added Coffs Harbour to its nationwide map of cities where loyal and trustworthy guys live. Shutterstock

THE question has been asked far and wide across the land, where can a woman find a loyal and trustworthy bloke?

Well look no further than Coffs Harbour or Dubbo ... that is if you fancy a drive over the range.

As the song goes 'A good man is hard to find.'

In a quest in the name of love, dating website Elite Singles set out to pinpoint with cupid's arrow the cities where the most monogamous fellas live.

Yeah you guess it Coffs was a standout ... wow our guys proved a bunch of loyal lovers after all.

Drawing data from 13,000 anonymous male users on the dating website, the question was asked how strongly do you agree with the statement: "I believe monogamy is essential in a relationship."

Well of course hits to dictionary.com went into overdrive during the survey period.

It's said the key word 'monogamy' was ranking unusually high on Google for a week or two Down Under.

But when the facts were laid out on the candle-lit table Coffs found itself on the map to the delight of all the single ladies.

The study has determined the top 10 cities where charming blokes live.

 

Yay Coffs came close to DUBBO!

That's right the land of the Western Plains on the fringe of the desert sands is full of good catches apparently.

Given we all probably know a good bloke or two hailing from out west who could disagree with that?

But it gets better. After Cairns, Coffs Harbour took a bow to an honourable mention followed by Albury, Orange, Port Macquarie, Surfers Paradise (wow), Geelong and last by not least Melbourne (well that's the weight of numbers we reckon).

So, no doubt you're starved of choice for good guys here in Coffs. Right?

We welcome comments below to put the stats to the test.

Back to a study of the list, and yeah so sorry Surfers and Melbourne, but the old adage rings true that country blokes are as trusty as a hug and as loyal as a smile.

As one wise bloke from the bush phrased it in an online comment (a famous quote lifted from online but still from the heart) - the best men are raised on the notion that the secret to life and love is to:

"Be kind, work hard, stay humble, smile often, stay loyal, keep honest, travel when possible, never stop learning, be thankful always and love."

The modern day 10 commandments for single Aussie fellas it seems.

Yeah luckily that guy's Elite Singles inbox packed it in shortly after his post to give the rest of the field a go.

But now of course the big question from the male chorus surrounding the survey online was hey Elite Singles when is the follow-up question being asked of the ladies on your website?

The truth is we all know Elite Singles like any good company with a great marketing ploy will ride the product placement and mentions in online news copy, facebook shares and retweets for all its worth before releasing the much anticipated sequel.

There's got to be a part two to this saga. Nothing surer.

Coffs Coast Advocate

Topics:  coffs harbour editors picks elite singles general-seniors-news good blokes love match making monogamy online dating

Local Partners

