A fathers legacy needs your help

Rachel Vercoe | 24th Oct 2016 2:20 PM
Deisha Magic-Stevens features in medicinal cannabis documentary.
Deisha Magic-Stevens features in medicinal cannabis documentary.

THE legacy of a loving father, husband and advocate for medicinal cannabis needs your help to bring an enlightening documentary to Coffs Harbour cinemas.

Coffs local, David Stevens, features in the documentary, A Life of Its Own, showing the use of medicinal cannabis and how it helps his 10 year old daughter Deisha.

The documentary brings understanding to how cannabis oil has helped people dealing with epilepsy and cancer.

In July last year, David passed away from cancer before the film was released.

David's wife, Jamaica Magic, is requesting help from the community to bring the documentary to Coffs Harbour as a legacy to her husband.

"It shows what we suffered as a family and how everything has changed now,” Ms Magic said.

Over two years have passed since ten-year-old Deisha started using cannabis oil to help with her severe epilepsy and the number of seizures she has experienced has reduced almost unbelievably.

From suffering between 200 to 300 seizures per day and being told that Deisha would most likely die from them oneday, to going 12 months seizure free, is a miracle that any family would wish for.

In the last twelve months she has only experienced approximitely 3 minor seizures.

With passionate people such as David and his family fighting for the use of the medicine in NSW, the NSW government has invested $9 million on clinical trails for patient relief over the next five years.

Since the passing of David, Jamaica said that the film will be a legacy to him as he was a well know community member and will shed light onto what their family has been through.

The film has been released in capital cities around Australia, but is yet to come to rural areas.

Help from the Coffs community is needed to raise enough numbers for Coffs Harbour's Birch Carroll and Coyle to screen the film by registering a total of 55 people.

If numbers are raised, the film will screen on November 23 at 6.30pm for $20 a ticket.

You can register your name to help bring the film to Coffs Harbour by going to the site tickets.demand.film/event/1115

