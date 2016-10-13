A creative, school holiday favourite

What do you do?

WE ARE Rob and Michelle Stockton and co-ordinate Camp Creative, which is an annual camp mostly run at Bellingen High School in January. The camp has been running for 32 years and its founder Bill Lockley wanted it to be an affordable creative experience for all families. We host about 75 courses and we expect 1000 participants in 2017. The record is 1200 campers. We are assisted by a great committee which shares our passion. As soon as one camp finishes we are planning the next one.

What's the favourite part of your job?

We see the campers as our family for the week. We love seeing old faces renewing friendships and share the sadness of campers who pass away. We think the best part of our job is having personal contact before the camp, mostly by phone where we can match people to courses and find accommodation options for them. The Bellingen community is so generous. It is inspirational to see an older person or couple bite the bullet and attend their first camp to try something new, at the tender age of 80.

Where do you see the organisation in the coming years?

Our challenge is to make Bill Lockley's vision workable in the modern era. We want to make it possible for families to continue to come to Camp Creative.

We offer significant discounts for a large group, payment plans to spread the commitment and we are available seven days a week, 365 days a year by phone or email.

We want Camp Creative to be embraced by our community. Sadly, Bill Lockley has passed away but his dream lives on and with a bit of love and foresight, there is no reason why it won't last another 32 years. We may not be co-ordinating it then.