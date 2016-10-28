A classy crew emerging

Coffs Harbour Tafe arts: preparations for "Emergence" the Coffs Harbour Tafe visual arts exhibition

YOU can hear the building long before you see it.

A definite buzz surrounds the art block at the TAFE campus in Glenreagh St, Coffs Harbour.

The studio seems to pulse with creativity and ideas, while laughter and chatter fill the air.

The teachers stand quietly in the background, like proud parents, as the students talk about their finished work. The pieces of art are as diverse as the 19 artists who created them.

Sculpture, painting, drawing, 2D and 3D projects, etchings, word carving, ceramics and drawings, all the result of two years of work by the graduating class of the 2016 TAFE Diploma of Visual Arts course, are being collated for a local exhibition: Emergence.

For most of the graduates, Emergence, which explores the human form and human condition, will be their first exhibition. Many of these emerging artists come from fields far removed from the visual arts including science, youth work, hospitality and the corporate world.

"This is a pretty tight group, a diverse crowd, we use the word 'eclectic' around here," said artist and student Tony Schaefer (pictured above).

"We're being pushed to our boundaries without being concerned with result; able to be open to the experience.

"The TAFE process is very hands-on, a cool place to show up and let go of the 9-5 and find your voice and style. The show will represent the class as a whole but from 19 individual perspectives.

"Emergence is a celebration and exploration of the journey we've been on. We want people to engage with our works and hope it will promote discussions and evoke emotions."

The TAFE Visual Art teachers are all practising and exhibiting artists and are quick to praise the accomplishments of the students.

"We're so proud of the students and the incredible job they've done," said artist and teacher Jeremy Sheehan.

"These guys come from all walks of life and have put themselves out there, they're brave and have really exceeded our expectations. They inspire us more than we inspire them."

Emergence is a map of the creative journey this bunch of artists/students have been on.

Exhibition opens, Art Factory 2/151 Orlando St, Saturday 6pm, runs 10am to 4pm daily until November 18. Find it on Facebook: Emergence19