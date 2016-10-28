25°
News

A classy crew emerging

Wendy Andrews | 2nd Nov 2016 9:04 AM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

YOU can hear the building long before you see it.

A definite buzz surrounds the art block at the TAFE campus in Glenreagh St, Coffs Harbour.

The studio seems to pulse with creativity and ideas, while laughter and chatter fill the air.

The teachers stand quietly in the background, like proud parents, as the students talk about their finished work. The pieces of art are as diverse as the 19 artists who created them.

Sculpture, painting, drawing, 2D and 3D projects, etchings, word carving, ceramics and drawings, all the result of two years of work by the graduating class of the 2016 TAFE Diploma of Visual Arts course, are being collated for a local exhibition: Emergence.

For most of the graduates, Emergence, which explores the human form and human condition, will be their first exhibition. Many of these emerging artists come from fields far removed from the visual arts including science, youth work, hospitality and the corporate world.

"This is a pretty tight group, a diverse crowd, we use the word 'eclectic' around here," said artist and student Tony Schaefer (pictured above).

"We're being pushed to our boundaries without being concerned with result; able to be open to the experience.

"The TAFE process is very hands-on, a cool place to show up and let go of the 9-5 and find your voice and style. The show will represent the class as a whole but from 19 individual perspectives.

"Emergence is a celebration and exploration of the journey we've been on. We want people to engage with our works and hope it will promote discussions and evoke emotions."

The TAFE Visual Art teachers are all practising and exhibiting artists and are quick to praise the accomplishments of the students.

"We're so proud of the students and the incredible job they've done," said artist and teacher Jeremy Sheehan.

"These guys come from all walks of life and have put themselves out there, they're brave and have really exceeded our expectations. They inspire us more than we inspire them."

Emergence is a map of the creative journey this bunch of artists/students have been on.

Exhibition opens, Art Factory 2/151 Orlando St, Saturday 6pm, runs 10am to 4pm daily until November 18. Find it on Facebook: Emergence19

Coffs Coast Advocate
Reaching the big figures in Coffs

Reaching the big figures in Coffs

A MAJOR milestone has been achieved as Coffs Harbour Taxi's record one million passengers.

Flight needs support

COME FLY WITH ME: Coffs Harbour deputy mayor George Cecato encourages residents to support Fly Corporate.

Flights from Coffs to Brisbane to remain for forseeable future

Locals Hardy and Bennett pair up for win

Mexican Mountain gets chased down by My Boy Louie in the second race at the Coffs Harbour races on Tuesday, November 1.

Local trainer and jockey earn a win in Coffs Harbour

Wild weather a focus of Coffs conference

Damage to the Coffs Harbour International Marina during the east coast low earlier this year.

Coastal planning conference to discuss east coast low damage

Local Partners

Jacaranda Crowning in pictures

Check out all the pictures from a big night at the Jacaranda Queen crowning.

Family's new arrival in face of tragedy

NEW ARRIVAL: The husband of the late Jodie Spears, James Spears, looks on with his sisters-in-law Mel Small and Kylie Murdoch with Mel's new baby Brodie. Jodie Spears passed away the night before her sister gave birth.

Date set for the funeral of crash victim Jodie Spears

Survive and support this Pink Ribbon Day

Denise Bass, Kathy Clough and cancer survivor Dorothy Lockart at Pink Ribbon Day stall in the mall.

Cancer survivors often say the diagnosis is the toughest part.

Blooming Woolgoolga

Handmade flowers have brought colour to mental health in Woolgoolga.

HANDMADE flowers have brought colour to mental health in Woolgoolga.

Barry Gibb is coming to Bluesfest 2017

FANS: Barry Gibb talks to a fan next to a cardboard cutout of his young self.

Aged 70, Gibb has re-launched his solo music career with a new album

MOVIE REVIEW: True tale of herculean effort on battlefield

MOVIE REVIEW: True tale of herculean effort on battlefield

Hacksaw Ridge tells the extraordinary true story of Desmond Doss who saved 75 men without carrying a weapon.

Blac Chyna to give birth on TV?

Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna

Blac Chyna is set to give birth on TV.

Michael Buble: I handled fame badly

Michael Buble has admitted he handled fame "poorly"

Zayn Malik suffered eating disorder

Zayn Malik suffered from an eating disorder while in One Direction

Adele: I felt 'pressured' to have kids

Adele feels people that choose not to have kids are very "brave"

Kendall Jenner's health concern

Kendall Jenner "can't move" when she wakes in the night

Paris Hilton tattooes her autograph on friends arm

Paris Hilton has tattooed her autograph on her friends arm

A Rural Retreat...

968 Orara Way, Nana Glen 2450

House 3 2 2 $545,000

Just a short leisurely 20 minute drive from Coffs and you will arrive at your own rural retreat. Offering 4 cleared acres perfect for horses, an agriculture...

Vendors Relocating

13 Ridgewood Drive, Raleigh 2454

House 3 2 4 Auction 12th...

This methodically designed 3 bedroom residence is the epitome of Raleigh living, where the country lifestyle is found approximately 20 minutes from Coffs Harbour...

Rural Garden Retreat

697 Bellingen Road, Missabotti 2449

House 3 1 2 $569,000

Ideal artists retreat or executive home. This impressive modern north facing property is a true "Garden of Eden". The spectacular, low maintenance garden is a...

WILD CATTLE CREEK LIFESTYLE PROPERTY

130 Hudsons Road, Megan 2453

Rural 3 1 1 $525,000

This beautiful Eastern Dorrigo property is situated halfway between Dorrigo and Ulong at the end of Hudson's Rd. These eastern parts of the famous plateau are...

Golf Course and Beach Down the Road

162 Neptune Close, Safety Beach 2456

Residential Land This fantastic block was only just purchased. Due to circumstances the family ... $245,000

This fantastic block was only just purchased. Due to circumstances the family had to move back to Sydney. Boasting a corner block and a massive 745m2 of land to...

EXCELLENCE IN HOME AND LOCATION

3 Rezeik Close, Safety Beach 2456

House 4 2 2 $585,000

Whether you are an avid golfer, beach lover or just love to relax in your own home, this charismatic, split level, family home situated on a landscaped 915m2 block...

Your paradise, peace and tranquility in the countryside...

337 Central Bucca Road, Bucca 2450

House 3 1 2 $549,000 ...

This country style 3 bedroom home oozes charm and character. With such features as timber flooring, open plan kitchen/dining area leading through to spacious...

Spacious country home...

31 Church Street, Nana Glen 2450

House 4 2 2 $415,000 ...

This charming country home sits proudly on the block enjoying a perfect north/east aspect in a quiet street in the friendly village of Nana Glen, just 23 minutes...

Beautifully refurbished 5 bedroom home...

32 Coramba Street, Glenreagh 2450

House 5 2 3 $359,000 ...

This is affordable family living at its best! A truly lovely home with an abundance of space, step inside to discover large character filled open plan formal...

Perfect Family Home

64-66 Centenary Drive, Clarenza 2460

House 3 2 2 $395,000

Situated in the sought after area of Clarenza on the outskirts of Grafton you will find this spacious brick home set back from the road on 2.5 acres, with plenty...

"Luxurious” Sunshine Coast home sells for $6.5m

You can now stay in multi-million dollar home

Owners place iconic local pub on the market for $1.2m

ON THE MARKET: Iconic Gladstone region hotel placed on the market for $1.2m.

OWNERS of an iconic local hotel and pub are calling it a night.

Couple heartbroken after rental home trashed

The repair bill has hit the tens of thousands and is still climbing. Photo / George Novak

The repair bill has hit the tens of thousands and is still climbing

One of Coast's 'most remarkable' homes sells for $6.25m

Sale is proof there's confidence in Coast market

The earth moves for Maroochydore CBD

FUTURE VISION: An artist' impression of the Corso in the new Maroochydore city centre, looking west.

What's been going on at new city centre?

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!