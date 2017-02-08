9 places hiring right now

LOOKING for work, a career change or a new challenge - here are 9 places across the Coffs Coast that are hiring right now.

1. Sales assistant

A "FUN and exciting" company based in Coffs Harbour is seeking a part-time sales assistant.

The ideal candidate would be a motivated person who has strong selling ability, along with the skills to communicate expert product knowledge to customers.

Click here for more details or to apply

2. Retail sales person

SNOOZE Coffs Harbour needs a casual retail sales person who is available on weekdays and busy weekends.

Previous experience working in a selling environment and exceptionally high standards of customer service are preferred.

Click here for more details or to apply

Construction labourers are needed.

3. Construction labourers

EXPERIENCED construction labourers are needed across the Grafton area.

Applicants must have a White Card, two years' experience and not afraid of hard work.

Positions start this week and next week.

Click here for more details or to apply

4. Casework support worker

UNITING Burnside is advertising for someone to join the team in Pork Macquarie on a permanent full-time basis.

The successful applicant will be responsible for the direct care, supervision and safety of children in out-of-home care during contact visits with their birth families and significant others and provide other casework support as required.

Click here for more details or to apply

A real estate in Coffs Harbour needs a receptionist. Contributed

5. Real estate receptionist

AN EXPERIENCED receptionist is needed to oversee a busy front desk and liaise with clients at a Coffs Harbour real estate.

Immaculate presentation and attention to detail is required.

Click here for more details or to apply

6. Pre-delivery co-ordinator

SKINNER Motors in Coffs Harbour is looking for a pre-delivery co-ordinator.

The main focus of the role is to ensure that vehicles are inspected and prepared, ready for delivery.

Click here for more details or to apply

7. Nightfill in charge

COLES Inverell is seeking an experienced supervisor to lead its night fill team.

Applicants must be fit enough to handle some heavy lifting and available for evening and night shifts, including some weekend work.

Click here for more details or to apply

8. Carpenters

EXPERIENCED carpenters are needed for various projects across the Grafton region.

Applicants must be trade qualified, have a White Card and their own tools.

Click here for more details or to apply

9. Manufacturing assistant

WET-SEAL is Australia's largest franchise waterproofing company which has operations both nationally and internationally.

Wet-seal is seeking an active leaner with a positive team working attitude to fill the manufacturing assistant role

Click here for more details or to apply

