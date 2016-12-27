29°
News

60-year-old man died helping to save relatives

Bill North
| 27th Dec 2016 7:22 AM
Emergency services have responded to an incident at Wooli Beach where it is believed a man has died
Emergency services have responded to an incident at Wooli Beach where it is believed a man has died Nikki Voss

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

THE man who died after a suspected drowning at Wooli Beach on Boxing Day was Geoffrey Blackadder from Grafton.

About 1.15pm emergency services were called to Wooli Beach, east of Grafton, following reports a man was pulled from the water and was unresponsive.

Police have been told the 60-year-old had earlier attempted to assist up to four children - understood to be the victim's relatives - who had been caught in a rip and were experiencing difficulties about 75 metres north of the breakwall at Wooli.

Surf Rescue assisted and the children were pulled to safety. Mr Blackadder was also pulled from the water and CPR was performed for almost an hour; however, he died at the scene. Police from Coffs/Clarence Local Area Command will prepare a brief for the Coroner.

Emergency services responded to an incident at Wooli Beach where a man died on Monday, 26th December, 2016.
Emergency services responded to an incident at Wooli Beach where a man died on Monday, 26th December, 2016. Nikki Voss

Attempted rescue ends in tragedy

The Daily Telegraph reported Mr Blackadder was swimming with four children when the children were swept 25m north of the flags at Wooli Beach.

His great-niece, Jasmine Blackadder, spotted the group in trouble and went to help. She said she feared she would drown as she attempted to drag her 16-year-old sister and three young cousins out of rough surf.

"I thought, 'I need to breathe or I'm going down with them'," she said.

When she got back to the beach, she saw her great uncle's limp body being lifted onto a rescue board by a lifeguard. The 19-year-old said she helped drag an unconscious Mr Blackadder to shore.

"I just dropped, I was so exhausted, I couldn't breathe. Then I looked back and I knew he was gone. He was always so beautiful with all the kids, he'd go to the end of the earth for them."

Mr Blackadder had taken his relatives to the beach for the day trip from Grafton 50km away.

His sister-in-law Frances Blackadder said he was a "caring, loving guy who would jump in for anybody".

"If you said you needed a shirt, he'd give you the one on his back. I keep telling Jasmine if it wasn't for her we could have lost five of us out there. But she's just still so upset she couldn't save her uncle," she said.

Clarence Valley Lifeguard supervisor Greg Whyllie said the swell was up to one metre and the group was caught in a "flash rip" pulling them into deeper water. He said two guards reacted quickly at the remote beach.

"They managed to save the four kids and were helped by an off duty police officer. Ideally we would have liked five successful rescues," he said.   "(The great uncle) has gone to help the girls and the situation escalated."

At least three Boxing Day drowning tragedies in NSW

THE tragedy at Wooli one of three Boxing Day drownings across the state.

A 27-year-old drowned while swimming with friends at a Kangaroo Valley picnic ground at 3.15pm and a 56-year-old died after being pulled unresponsive from Merry Beach at 6.25pm, both on the South Coast and both men from Sydney.

Police are also searching for a 25-year-old man who went missing in the Nepean River in Western Sydney at 3.30pm on Boxing Day.

Grafton Daily Examiner

Topics:  beach cardiac arrest drowning rescue tragedy wooli

60-year-old man died helping to save relatives

60-year-old man died helping to save relatives

TRAGEDY at Wooli one of three Boxing Day drownings across the state.

SWIFF to offer an exciting program of events

BIG PLANS: Coffs Harbour's Screenwave Festival has grown from their inaugural event in 2016.

THE 2017 Screenwave International Film Festival runs January 4-28.

Pavement pounding on a Boxing Day sales blitz

Local shopping centres are seeing large crowds today as consumers cash in on Boxing Day sales.

Boxing Day sales expected to net $7.5billion nationally

Gift of the Orphans Christmas will continue to be shared

The Orphans Christmas is the essence of Christmas right here on the Coffs Coast according to organisers.

Orphans Christmas to continue after fears last had been celebrated

Local Partners

Fundraiser to help 'save tortured pig Polly'

CARERS for an 11-year-old pig, who was allegedly bashed and raped with foreign objects, are calling for community support to help with her road to recovery.

Gift of the Orphans Christmas will continue to be shared

The Orphans Christmas is the essence of Christmas right here on the Coffs Coast according to organisers.

Orphans Christmas to continue after fears last had been celebrated

Orphan's Christmas planning a grand finale

END OF AN ERA: Julie Ferguson, organiser for the Orphans Christmas party announces this year will be the last.

THERE'S no reason to be alone this Christmas thanks to an ev

Kernaghan's a 'boy from the bush' with a timeless quality

Country music singer Lee Kernaghan.

Lee Kernaghan is celebrating the 25th year of his breakthrough song.

Man builds playground entirely out of packing tape

Artist Eric Lennartson is in the process of completing his huge tape sculpture at the Ipswich Art Gallery.

VIDEO:And here's where you can play on it.

The most cringe-worthy tribute to George Michael

The most cringe-worthy tribute to George Michael

IF you’re going to offer your condolences, at least make sure you’re getting the name right.

Ex-Wham singer George Michael dies age 53

According to reports on late 25 December 2016, British popstar George Michael has died peacefully at home at the age of 53, his publicist has announced.

Pop Superstar George Michael has died at the age of 53

What's new in cinemas this Boxing Day

Matthew McConaughey voices koala Buster Moon in Sing.

Boxing Day's a great day to get out of the house and see a movie

Alien: Covenant trailer is here and it is terrifying

Michael Fassbender reprises his role as David.

The trailer for Alien: Covenant has been released

Status Quo guitarist Rick Parfitt has died

Status Quo’s Rick Parfitt and Francis Rossi were a phenomenal live act.

2016 has claimed yet another music legend

Carrie Fisher has suffered a 'massive heart attack'

Carrie Fisher suffered a ‘massive heart attack’ during a flight

Your guide to the Boxing Day movies bonanza

FOR REVIEW AND PREVIEW PURPOSES ONLY. Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling in a scene from the movie La La Land. Supplied by Entertainment One Films.

THERE'S a wide variety of viewing options to wind down from Xmas.

Life&#39;s better at the Jetty...

4/42 Collingwood Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 3 2 2 $540,000 ...

On top of the wish list for many is enjoying the lifestyle the Jetty has to offer. This three bedroom apartment combines the practicality of low maintenance living...

&quot;If these walls could talkâ¦&quot;

4 Blacker Close, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 3 1 2 Auction

If these walls could talk, they would surely have some amazing tales to share. Originally constructed as "Sunnyside Maternity Hospital" it once proudly lived on...

&quot;Choice Of 4 Brand New Villas&quot;

235 Sawtell Rd, BOAMBEE EAST, Coffs Harbour 2450

Villa 3 2 2 $429,000

Choice of 4 brand new architecturally designed and quality built 3 bedroom villas in Boambee East due to complete in March 2017. Choose the floor plan that you...

Rural lifestyle - 108 acres...

354 East Bank Road, Coramba 2450

House 6 2 2 $920,000 ...

Immaculately kept lush green paddocks roll before you neatly divided with hardwood posts and horse friendly electric fencing. The 108 acres is approximately 40%...

Satisfy your sense of style and desire for value!

57 Worland Drive, Boambee East 2452

House 5 2 3 $635,000

Meticulous and feature packed this tasteful property is sure to impress those searching for an "as new" home. Having only one owner and presented to please the...

A value packed cutie in the city!

26 Hill Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 3 1 1 $345,000 ...

Wow what a treasure! Whether you're a first home buyer looking for a home with character, or an investor looking for strong returns, you just can't go wrong in...

Super sized home with super views

60 Dammerel Crescent, Emerald Beach 2456

House 5 3 2 $935,000

Renovated to high standard this stunning multi level home captures sweeping ocean and hinterland views.Featuring mostly hardwood flooring throughout the living...

&quot;Massive family home plus granny flat&quot;

56 Vera Drive, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 6 3 6 Expressions of...

From the moment you step through the front door you will be pleasantly surprised at the sheer size of this fabulous family home which also incorporates a separate...

The Complete Package

32 Burrawong Parade, Urunga 2455

House 4 1 2 $549,000

This aesthetically charming and extremely well presented 4 bedroom home has something to satisfy every member of the family. Entertaining will be a delightful and...

Amazing Modern Home Nestled in Woolgoolga

2/21 Fawcett Street, Woolgoolga 2456

House 3 2 3 $780,000

Nestled at the top of the hill with only minutes' walk to beach & central Woolgoolga this modern contemporary built weatherboard home is a must to inspect. Upper...

How these under-30s bought $10 million in property

Scott and Mina O’Neill had just $15,000 between them when they decided they wanted to invest in property together.

Their portfolio is worth more than $10 million

Marlborough farmers not going down without a fight

HOME SWEET HOM: An aerial view of the homestead at Toorilla Plains which runs 2,500 head of cattle. LEFT: Craig and Latisha Mace with their two children Will and Mekensi in their younger days .

90 years of life at Toorilla Plains may come crashing to an end

Million dollar homes under construction at Mooloolaba

Fancy living close to the beach?

A taste of France in Bellingen

SERIOUS STYLE: Luxury touches abound in this French Provincial style home at Bellingen

A taste of France in Bellingen

What $2.1m gets you in city's most elite street

15-17 Kara View Court Rangeville

This is what $2.1m can get you in an elite Toowoomba street

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!