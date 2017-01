14 people have been treated for cuts and abrasions, says NSW Ambulance media.

PARAMEDICS have been called to Goolawah Beach in Crescent Head at 12:30pm this afternoon after 14 people were swept off a rock by a large wave.

They have been treated for a range of injuries including cuts and abrasions, says a NSW Ambulance media spokesperson.

The Westpac Rescue helicopter arrived on the scene around 2pm.